Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 12652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.4533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

