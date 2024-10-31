Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $154.23 or 0.00220763 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $53.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,861.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.00505705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00072827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

