Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 217,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Monro has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.98.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

