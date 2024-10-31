M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank stock opened at $197.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,678.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,234 shares of company stock worth $12,190,627. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

