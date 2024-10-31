Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

