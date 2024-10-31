Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,376,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 95,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,759.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 64,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.56 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

