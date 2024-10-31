Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,677,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,969,000 after buying an additional 110,738 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,499,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 793,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 369,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

