Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 127.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $100.01 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $73.94 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

