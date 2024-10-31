Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

