Myria Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Myria has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1.06 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myria Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00226739 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,140,565.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

