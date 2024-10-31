Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 13,642 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Nasdaq by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 853,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,879,000 after buying an additional 815,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

