Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $1,295,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

