Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 3,960 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $468,111.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,431,766.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $206,378.84.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20.
- On Monday, September 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53.
Natera Trading Up 1.6 %
NTRA stock opened at $126.73 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,956,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Natera by 11.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
