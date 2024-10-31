Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 3,960 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $468,111.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,431,766.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $206,378.84.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53.

Natera Trading Up 1.6 %

NTRA stock opened at $126.73 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,956,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Natera by 11.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

