National Bankshares Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$56.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.11.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.15. 419,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,870. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

