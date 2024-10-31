NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 87677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at NB Bancorp

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

In other news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,717. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NB Bancorp news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,717. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,675 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NB Bancorp by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

