New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of 3M worth $68,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 135.1% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $127.59 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

