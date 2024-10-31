New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.30 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $54,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

