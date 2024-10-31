New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $38,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $919.81 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.05 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $904.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

