New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,255 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $46,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

AMP opened at $514.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.89. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

