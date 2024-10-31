NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.30 and traded as low as C$16.11. NFI Group shares last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 236,120 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.37.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

