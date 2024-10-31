Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

