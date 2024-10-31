Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $212,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VT opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

