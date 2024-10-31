Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $753.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.63 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

