Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,916 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 325,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.08. 28,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $266.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

