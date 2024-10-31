Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.39. 18,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.