Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,064.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,252 shares of company stock worth $107,138,877. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

PANW traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

