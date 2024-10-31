Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 266,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IYT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. 627,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $970.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.