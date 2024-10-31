Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XN LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

CRM stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.06. The company had a trading volume of 599,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,620. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.75 and a 200-day moving average of $263.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $198.66 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

