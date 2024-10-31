Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

