Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 69.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

