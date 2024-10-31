Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. 118,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,196. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

