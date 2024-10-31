Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $11.65 on Monday. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.52.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%.
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
