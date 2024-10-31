Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $11.65 on Monday. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

