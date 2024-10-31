Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Price Performance
Shares of NBN opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBN
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Bank
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.