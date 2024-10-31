Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBN opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBN

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.