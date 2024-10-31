Nosana (NOS) Price Reaches $3.10 on Top Exchanges

Nosana (NOS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Nosana has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Nosana token can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00004416 BTC on major exchanges. Nosana has a total market capitalization of $286.00 million and $4.38 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,309.54 or 1.00297302 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,188.89 or 1.00125194 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,394,534 tokens. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 3.43021418 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $5,098,037.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

