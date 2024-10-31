O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 44 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $261.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.45. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.77 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.