O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.97. 78,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,528. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

