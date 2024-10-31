O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 797 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $95.26. 1,813,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,677. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

