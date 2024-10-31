O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.80. 1,184,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,697. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

