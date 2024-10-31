O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.40. 685,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,568. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

