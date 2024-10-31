O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 161 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.23. 16,284,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,285,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.55 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

