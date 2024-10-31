Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.02 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $235.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.61 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.00.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,367 shares of company stock worth $32,539,170. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.