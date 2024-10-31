OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $42,452.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,150.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,110 shares of company stock valued at $196,539. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

