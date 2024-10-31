Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of Oil States International stock remained flat at $4.64 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 269,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,952. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a PE ratio of -154.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

