Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.87. 9,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.65 and a one year high of $274.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

