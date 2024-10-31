Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Recent Developments

On October 30, 2024, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The compa

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Omega Healthcare Investors’s 8K filing here.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also