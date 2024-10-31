Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.79 and last traded at $47.88. 362,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 524,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54, a P/E/G ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 230.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

