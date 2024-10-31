ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.110-5.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONEOK also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. 3,289,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

