ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Here’s Why

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 776,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 517,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $661.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

