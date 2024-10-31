Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 500 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 4,857.14%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

