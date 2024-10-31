Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 500 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Origin Enterprises
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 4,857.14%.
About Origin Enterprises
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Enterprises
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.