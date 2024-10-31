Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 783,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.